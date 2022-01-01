Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve cake

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill image

 

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes
Chocolate Cake from Bake-N-Cakes$4.59
Lemon Cake from Bake-N-Cakes$4.59
More about Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS

310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Citrus Olive Oil Cake$6.50
Citrus Olive Oil cake! Made with fresh oranges and lemon, and topped with a sunset like citrus glaze, powdered sugar and fruits.
Lemon Berry Cream Cake$6.49
Lemon Berry Cream Mascarpone Cake
Two layers of moist cream cake with cranberries and blueberries baked into vanilla crumb cake then filled with fruit and a lemon mascarpone cream.
More about Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
Corn Cake (3 Scoops) image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn Cake Full Pan$45.00
During busy times, this product may take up to 1 hour to prepare.
Corn Cake (3 Scoops)$4.50
Corn Cake. Cross between Cornbread and Bread Pudding. All of our trays are garnished with a scoop of Corn Cake. Jalapenos are in the mix but they are only there for flavor. Don’t be worried, they don’t really add any spice to it.
More about Saddleback BBQ
Item pic

 

Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

3415 E Saginaw, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Fundgy Wudgy Cake$8.00
More about Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB
67deddce-46ab-4527-a4fa-a7d7dd2acfbd image

 

Sleepwalker

1101 S Washington Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.00
Very, very moist.
More about Sleepwalker
Item pic

 

Château Coffee Co.

1701 South Waverly Road, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COCONUT CAKE
A creamy delightful taste of coconut in a cake, topped with white chocolate shavings.
More about Château Coffee Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing

Pudding

Pretzels

Crab Rangoon

Snapper

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Cheeseburgers

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Lansing to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston