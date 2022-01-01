Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Lansing
/
Lansing
/
Carrot Cake
Lansing restaurants that serve carrot cake
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
No reviews yet
Homemade Carrot Cake From Bake-N-Cakes
$4.99
More about Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
Cask & Company / Front 43 Pub
3415 E Saginaw, Lansing
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$9.00
More about Cask & Company / Front 43 Pub
