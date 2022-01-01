Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Lansing restaurants that serve cheesecake

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill image

 

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2pc Fried Raspberry Cheesecake$7.99
NY Style Cheesecake$4.49
Item pic

 

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$4.19
Item pic

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS

310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (648 reviews)
Takeout
BASQUE CHEESECAKE$6.00
NEW DESSERT:
Have you ever tried a Basque Style Cheesecake?
It is rich and creamy, yet light with dark caramel notes. By quickly flashing the cheesecake with intense heat then cooking low and slow you get a creamy center with a caramelized top that enhances the cheesecake!
Item pic

 

Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

3415 E Saginaw, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake$7.00
NY Cheesecake$7.00
