Cheesecake in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve cheesecake
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|2pc Fried Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.99
|NY Style Cheesecake
|$4.49
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Cheesecake
|$4.19
SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES
Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing
|BASQUE CHEESECAKE
|$6.00
NEW DESSERT:
Have you ever tried a Basque Style Cheesecake?
It is rich and creamy, yet light with dark caramel notes. By quickly flashing the cheesecake with intense heat then cooking low and slow you get a creamy center with a caramelized top that enhances the cheesecake!