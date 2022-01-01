Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve chicken salad

Arts Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arts Pub

809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

Avg 4.3 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.00
grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing
More about Arts Pub
Item pic

 

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Sliced crispy chicken tenders on top of a bed of crisp salad greens with sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.49
Creamy and delicious! Served on toasted white bread.
Chicken Salad Plate$10.29
Fresh made chicken salad served with a hard-boiled egg, tomato, Swiss and American cheeses, and coleslaw on a lettuce leaf.
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
A healthy portion of romaine lettuce topped with caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, and a 1/3lb of smoked chicken.
Served with Corncake and housemade pickles.
More about Saddleback BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing

Nachos

Garlic Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Coleslaw

Salmon

Crab Rangoon

Pad Thai

Map

More near Lansing to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston