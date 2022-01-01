Chicken salad in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve chicken salad
Arts Pub
809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.00
grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Sliced crispy chicken tenders on top of a bed of crisp salad greens with sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.49
Creamy and delicious! Served on toasted white bread.
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$10.29
Fresh made chicken salad served with a hard-boiled egg, tomato, Swiss and American cheeses, and coleslaw on a lettuce leaf.