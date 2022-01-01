Chicken sandwiches in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
EnVie
210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933, Lansing
|Spicy chicken sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken, bacon, jalapeno, spicy mornay, L/T/O. served on a potato bun with house cut fries
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|Chicken Breast Sandwich LUNCH
|$6.99
|Chicken Breast Sandwich ONLY
|$4.99
|Chicken Breast Sandwich Dinner
|$8.99
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.49
Creamy and delicious! Served on toasted white bread.
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$5.99
5 oz. of fresh marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and served on a onion roll with lettucce, tomato, and mayo on the side.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.59
Crispy chicken tenders in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes on panini bread. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
11665 W. Jolly Rd., Lansing
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.00
Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Saddleback BBQ
1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$15.99
Smoked Chicken Sandwich on a Detroit-style bun, topped with coleslaw, served with a side of fries and a drink.
**NO CORNCAKE AND PICKLES**
|Chicken Sandwich-Boxed Lunch
|$14.00
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Pulled Chicken Sandwich. Smoked Chicken Quarters pulled to perfection. Stacked on our Detroit made Hawaiian style bun and topped with our Southern inspired Coleslaw. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade Pickles.