Chicken sandwiches in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

EnVie image

STEAKS

EnVie

210 S Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48933, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy chicken sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken, bacon, jalapeno, spicy mornay, L/T/O. served on a potato bun with house cut fries
More about EnVie
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill image

 

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Breast Sandwich LUNCH$6.99
Chicken Breast Sandwich ONLY$4.99
Chicken Breast Sandwich Dinner$8.99
More about Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
Item pic

 

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.49
Creamy and delicious! Served on toasted white bread.
Chicken Breast Sandwich$5.99
5 oz. of fresh marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and served on a onion roll with lettucce, tomato, and mayo on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.59
Crispy chicken tenders in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes on panini bread. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc. image

 

Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.

11665 W. Jolly Rd., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.00
More about Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
Item pic

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS

310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.75
More about Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo$15.99
Smoked Chicken Sandwich on a Detroit-style bun, topped with coleslaw, served with a side of fries and a drink.
**NO CORNCAKE AND PICKLES**
Chicken Sandwich-Boxed Lunch$14.00
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Pulled Chicken Sandwich. Smoked Chicken Quarters pulled to perfection. Stacked on our Detroit made Hawaiian style bun and topped with our Southern inspired Coleslaw. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade Pickles.
More about Saddleback BBQ

