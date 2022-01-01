Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve chili

Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen image

 

Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen

2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Crab Bao$7.00
Soft shell crab, scallion, spicy mayo
More about Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen
Item pic

 

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coney Style Chili
Our chili is a classic!
Chili Cheese Fries$4.79
Fries with Coney chili and cheese.
Chili Fries$4.49
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
Bento Kitchen Cravings image

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS

310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Oil On Side for Ramen$0.50
More about Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
Impossible Chili-Cheesy Fries image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

VEG-N

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Impossible Chili-Cheezy Fries$7.95
Choice of Fries, Shredded Cheddar,
Housemade Impossible Detroit Style Chili, VEG-N Cheezy Sauce, & Hunny Mustard
More about VEG-N
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Chili Cheese Fries$7.99
We combined our brand new Brisket chili with our seasoned french fries and topped it with shredded cheese to create Saddleback Chili Cheese Fries topped with Green onions.
Brisket Chili by the LB$11.99
Brisket Chili$5.99
NEW! Brisket Chili! Saddleback Brisket Chili combines the hearty brisket flavors with tomatoes, onions, peppers, and our chili spice blend. Our chili has a mild heat profile and can be enjoyed by all fans of barbecue and chili. — Available everyday at all Saddleback BBQ locations. Let us know what you think!
More about Saddleback BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing

Chocolate Cake

Brisket

California Rolls

Coleslaw

Burritos

Sliders

Cheese Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lansing to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston