Chili in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve chili
Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen
2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing
|Chili Crab Bao
|$7.00
Soft shell crab, scallion, spicy mayo
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Coney Style Chili
Our chili is a classic!
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.79
Fries with Coney chili and cheese.
|Chili Fries
|$4.49
SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES
Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing
|Chili Oil On Side for Ramen
|$0.50
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
VEG-N
902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing
|Impossible Chili-Cheezy Fries
|$7.95
Choice of Fries, Shredded Cheddar,
Housemade Impossible Detroit Style Chili, VEG-N Cheezy Sauce, & Hunny Mustard
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Saddleback BBQ
1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing
|Brisket Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.99
We combined our brand new Brisket chili with our seasoned french fries and topped it with shredded cheese to create Saddleback Chili Cheese Fries topped with Green onions.
|Brisket Chili by the LB
|$11.99
|Brisket Chili
|$5.99
NEW! Brisket Chili! Saddleback Brisket Chili combines the hearty brisket flavors with tomatoes, onions, peppers, and our chili spice blend. Our chili has a mild heat profile and can be enjoyed by all fans of barbecue and chili. — Available everyday at all Saddleback BBQ locations. Let us know what you think!