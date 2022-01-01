Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

f925c3e2-0e23-4a3c-b87c-d863183c9a64 image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

VEG-N

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about VEG-N
Item pic

 

Sleepwalker

1101 S Washington Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Lisa's special recipe!
More about Sleepwalker

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing

Chips And Salsa

Muffins

Chicken Caesar Salad

French Fries

Pretzels

Shrimp Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Map

More near Lansing to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston