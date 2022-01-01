Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Lansing restaurants that serve croissants

Château Coffee Co.

1701 South Waverly Road, Lansing

Flakey Butter Croissant$3.75
Delicious and light, baked fresh daily.
More about Château Coffee Co.
Social Sloth Cafe

301 South Washington Square, Lansing

Croissant$3.75
More about Social Sloth Cafe

