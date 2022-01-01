Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Lansing
/
Lansing
/
Croissants
Lansing restaurants that serve croissants
Château Coffee Co.
1701 South Waverly Road, Lansing
No reviews yet
Flakey Butter Croissant
$3.75
Delicious and light, baked fresh daily.
More about Château Coffee Co.
Social Sloth Cafe
301 South Washington Square, Lansing
No reviews yet
Croissant
$3.75
More about Social Sloth Cafe
