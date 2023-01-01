Curry in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve curry
Avenue/Ruckus Ramen
2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing
|Spicy Red Curry
|$16.00
Coconut milk, basil, lime, zucchini, edamame, garlic, shallot,
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$13.00
|Spicy Vegan Green Curry
|$15.00
Fried tofu, eggplant, zucchini, edamame, holy basil, cilantro oil, sprouts.
Yeti Kitchen - at Lansing Shuffle
325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing
|Traditional Veggie Curry Bowl
|$15.00
Homestyle dairy-free tomato curry with mixed veggies (zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, cauliflower, peas, green beans). Served over rice. [vegan / gluten free]