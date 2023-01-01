Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Lansing

Lansing restaurants that serve curry

Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen image

 

Avenue/Ruckus Ramen

2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing

Spicy Red Curry$16.00
Coconut milk, basil, lime, zucchini, edamame, garlic, shallot,
Pork Katsu Curry$13.00
Spicy Vegan Green Curry$15.00
Fried tofu, eggplant, zucchini, edamame, holy basil, cilantro oil, sprouts.
Item pic

 

Yeti Kitchen - at Lansing Shuffle

325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing

Traditional Veggie Curry Bowl$15.00
Homestyle dairy-free tomato curry with mixed veggies (zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, cauliflower, peas, green beans). Served over rice. [vegan / gluten free]
