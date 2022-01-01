Fish and chips in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve fish and chips
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Fish and Chips
|$14.29
Flaky Atlantic cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried golden. Served with fries and one additional side.
|Kid's Fish & Chips
|$4.79
SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
The People's Kitchen
2722 E Michigan Ave, Lansing
|Fish N Chips
|$15.00
Hand Battered Walleye, Flash Fried. Served with house cut fries and a side of caper malt vinegar aioli.