Fish and chips in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Lansing restaurants that serve fish and chips

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$14.29
Flaky Atlantic cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried golden. Served with fries and one additional side.
Kid's Fish & Chips$4.79
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

The People's Kitchen

2722 E Michigan Ave, Lansing

Avg 4.2 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish N Chips$15.00
Hand Battered Walleye, Flash Fried. Served with house cut fries and a side of caper malt vinegar aioli.
More about The People's Kitchen
Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

3415 E Saginaw, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish-n-Chips$17.00
Tempura battered cod, hand-cut fries, house tartar.
More about Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

