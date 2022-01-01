Fried chicken salad in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub
2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE, Lansing
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Crispy Breast Meat, Chopped Romaine, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar Jack & Your Choice of Dressing
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Sliced crispy chicken tenders on top of a bed of crisp salad greens with sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with your choice of dressing.