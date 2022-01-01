Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub image

 

Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub

2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.95
Crispy Breast Meat, Chopped Romaine, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar Jack & Your Choice of Dressing
More about Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub
Item pic

 

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Sliced crispy chicken tenders on top of a bed of crisp salad greens with sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with your choice of dressing.
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing

Cookies

Nachos

Fritters

Turkey Clubs

Chocolate Cake

Coleslaw

Rice Bowls

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Lansing to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1370 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston