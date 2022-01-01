Garlic chicken in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve garlic chicken
Slice by Saddleback
644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing
|#22 - Jalapeño Popper - Cream Cheese, Chunky Garlic Hot Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño
The pizza version of the crowd-favorite jalapeno popper. The jalapeno adds a slight kick and the cream cheese does a fantastic job of balancing it out.
|#14 - Chicken & Waffle, Creamy Garlic, Chicken, Bacon, Waffles, Butter, Maple Syrup,
Seeing a Chicken & Waffle pizza may take you by surprise, but you'll be even more surprised by how great it tastes. It's one of the staff's absolute favorites, and for good reason it's delicious.