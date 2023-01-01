Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Jalapeno poppers in
Lansing
/
Lansing
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Lansing restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers
$0.00
More about Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tony M's Restaurant & Banquet Center
3420 S Creyts Rd, Lansing
Avg 4.3
(1144 reviews)
Jalapeno Poppers
$7.99
More about Tony M's Restaurant & Banquet Center
Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing
Tacos
Rangoon
Chicken Burritos
Crispy Chicken
Vanilla Ice Cream
Fried Rice
Seaweed Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Lansing to explore
East Lansing
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Fenton
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Okemos
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Mason
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(103 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(344 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1598 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(603 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston