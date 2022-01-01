Lobsters in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Slice by Saddleback - West Lansing - 644 Migaldi Ln
644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing
|Lobster Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$21.99
This pizza starts with our house made dough, we then add Creamy Garlic Sauce, Whole-Milk Mozzarella, Lobster, Mac & Cheese, Breadcrumbs, and Parmesan. It's finished with a lemon twist, and parsley.
*It does not come with the Lobster Shell
More about Slice by Saddleback - South Lansing - 3135 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
3135 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing
|Lobster Mac & Cheese Pizza - Creamy Garlic, Mac, Lobster, bread crumbs, parmesan, parsley, and lemon
|$21.99
