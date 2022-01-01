Mac and cheese in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|Fried Mac & Cheese
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
More about Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
11665 W. Jolly Rd., Lansing
|Mac and Cheese
More about Saddleback BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Saddleback BBQ
1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing
|Mac & Cheese by the LB
|$9.00
Feeds 2-3 people. By far our most popular side. It all starts with our house made 3 cheese sauce. A perfect side for any occasion.
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
Saddleback Mac & Cheese. Five Cheese blend sauce mixed in with Gemelli Pasta.