Mac and cheese in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Lansing restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Arts Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arts Pub

809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

Avg 4.3 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Mac-n-Cheese$4.00
More about Arts Pub
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill image

 

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Mac & Cheese
More about Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING image

 

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Mac & Cheese$3.99
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc. image

 

Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.

11665 W. Jolly Rd., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac and Cheese
More about Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese by the LB$9.00
Feeds 2-3 people. By far our most popular side. It all starts with our house made 3 cheese sauce. A perfect side for any occasion.
Mac & Cheese$4.50
Saddleback Mac & Cheese. Five Cheese blend sauce mixed in with Gemelli Pasta.
More about Saddleback BBQ
Item pic

 

Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

3415 E Saginaw, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS Mac-N-Cheese$7.00
Smoked Gouda Mac-n-Cheese$17.00
Cavatapi, parmesan, smoked gouda, bbq pork
More about Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

