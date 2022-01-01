Mac and cheese pizza in Lansing

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Slice by Saddleback - West Lansing - 644 Migaldi Ln

644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Cheese Pizza$21.99
This pizza starts with our house made dough, we then add Creamy Garlic Sauce, Whole-Milk Mozzarella, Lobster, Mac & Cheese, Breadcrumbs, and Parmesan. It's finished with a lemon twist, and parsley.
*It does not come with the Lobster Shell
More about Slice by Saddleback - West Lansing - 644 Migaldi Ln
Item pic

 

Slice by Saddleback - South Lansing - 3135 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

3135 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Cheese Pizza - Creamy Garlic, Mac, Lobster, bread crumbs, parmesan, parsley, and lemon$21.99
This pizza starts with our house made dough, we then add Creamy Garlic Sauce, Whole-Milk Mozzarella, Lobster, Mac & Cheese, Breadcrumbs, and Parmesan. It's finished with a lemon twist, and parsley.
*This does not come with the Lobster Shell
More about Slice by Saddleback - South Lansing - 3135 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

