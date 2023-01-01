Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Coach's Pub & Grill image

 

Coach's Pub & Grill

6201 Bishop Rd, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
More about Coach's Pub & Grill
Classic Pub and Grill image

 

Classic Pub and Grill - Lansing

16219 Old U.S. 27, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
More about Classic Pub and Grill - Lansing

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing

Hibiscus Tea

Chicken Caesar Salad

Vanilla Ice Cream

Snapper

Apple Fritters

Tacos

Chocolate Brownies

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Lansing to explore

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1627 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston