Muffins in
Lansing
/
Lansing
/
Muffins
Lansing restaurants that serve muffins
Crossroads Barbecue
5558 W Saginaw Highway, Lansing
No reviews yet
Corn Muffins
$1.49
More about Crossroads Barbecue
Château Coffee Co.
1701 South Waverly Road, Lansing
No reviews yet
Chocolate Muffin
Chocolate muffin with chocolate chunks throughout.
Banana Nut Muffin
Banana flavored muffin with nuts.
Cinnamon Cream Cheese Muffin
Cream cheese muffin topped with cinnamon.
More about Château Coffee Co.
