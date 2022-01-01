Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve nachos

Arts Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arts Pub

809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

Avg 4.3 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Eastside Nacho$12.00
smoked brisket, chorizo, roasted pepper blend, onions, cheddar & mozzarella. Topped with garlic aioli, romaine, cilantro & sriracha
Vegan Nacho$11.00
meatless chicken, broccoli, roasted pepper blend, onion, tomato, banana peppers, spinach, pesto drizzle & vegan cheese
Macho Nacho$11.00
Choice of chicken, chorizo or meatless chicken, onion, black olives, jalapenos, greens, cheddar & mozzarella cheese topped with pico de gallo & lime crema
Arts Pub
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill image

 

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NACHO CHEESE$0.59
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Rib Nachos$15.99
Made with smoked and shaved Prime Rib, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Cheese Sauce, and Sriracha served on house-made Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips.
Saddleback BBQ
Item pic

 

Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

3415 E Saginaw, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$15.00
House-made beer queso, jalapenos, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, spicy sour cream • Chicken, Steak, or Pulled
Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

