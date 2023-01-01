Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza burgers in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve pizza burgers

Item pic

 

Slice by Saddleback - West Lansing - 644 Migaldi Ln

644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lansing Olive Burger Pizza$19.99
A 14" Pizza Made with housemade olive sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, green olives, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and finished with a sesame seed crust.
An homage to the famous Lansing Burger.
More about Slice by Saddleback - West Lansing - 644 Migaldi Ln
Item pic

 

Slice by Saddleback - South Lansing - 3135 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

3135 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lansing Olive Burger Pizza$19.99
A 14" Pizza Made with housemade olive sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, green olives, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and finished with a sesame seed crust.
An homage to the famous Lansing Burger.
More about Slice by Saddleback - South Lansing - 3135 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

