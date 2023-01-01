Pizza burgers in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve pizza burgers
More about Slice by Saddleback - West Lansing - 644 Migaldi Ln
Slice by Saddleback - West Lansing - 644 Migaldi Ln
644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing
|Lansing Olive Burger Pizza
|$19.99
A 14" Pizza Made with housemade olive sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, green olives, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and finished with a sesame seed crust.
An homage to the famous Lansing Burger.
3135 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing
