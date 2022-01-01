Prosciutto in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Slice by Saddleback - West Lansing - 644 Migaldi Ln
Slice by Saddleback - West Lansing - 644 Migaldi Ln
644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing
|#24 - Classic Italian - Light Tomato Sauce, Basil, Prosciutto, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano
When Frankie was in Florida, he had his favorite sandwich ever. As soon as he got back from vacation he knew he had to put a pizza spin on it. He took all of the ingredients from the sandwich and put them on a pizza. This pie will surprise you, it's delicious!
|#5 - Creamy Garlic, Arugula, Prosciutto, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta
Distinctive bold flavors for those looking to try something new. We start with our housemade dough, hand stretch it, then spread a thin layer of our creamy garlic sauce, topped in arugula, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese.
|#13 - Date Night, Olive Oil, Arugula, Prosciutto, Onion, Dates, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle
DATE NIGHT! You would be hard-pressed to find another pizza with fresh dates. This appropriately named pie is for those looking to try something new. You will be shocked by how well this pizza works. Perfect to impress a first date with your bold palette.
More about Slice by Saddleback - South Lansing - 3135 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Slice by Saddleback - South Lansing - 3135 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
3135 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing
|#13 - Date Night, Olive Oil, Arugula, Prosciutto, Onion, Dates, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Drizzle
DATE NIGHT! You would be hard-pressed to find another pizza with fresh dates. This appropriately named pie is for those looking to try something new. You will be shocked by how well this pizza works. Perfect to impress a first date with your bold palette.
|#24 - Classic Italian - Light Tomato Sauce, Basil, Prosciutto, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Oregano
When Frankie was in Florida, he had his favorite sandwich ever. As soon as he got back from vacation he knew he had to put a pizza spin on it. He took all of the ingredients from the sandwich and put them on a pizza. This pie will surprise you, it's delicious!
|#5 - Creamy Garlic, Arugula, Prosciutto, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta
Distinctive bold flavors for those looking to try something new. We start with our housemade dough, hand stretch it, then spread a thin layer of our creamy garlic sauce, topped in arugula, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese.