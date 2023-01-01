Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ - Lansing

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Rubbed, Smoked and Pulled Pork Shoulder cooked to perfection. Then stacked on a Detroit made Hawaiian Bun. Topped with our Southern inspired Slaw. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Pickled Vegetables. (Fries sold separately)
Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo$16.99
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich on a Detroit-style bun, topped with coleslaw, served with a side of fries and a drink.
**NO CORNCAKE AND PICKLES**
More about Saddleback BBQ - Lansing
Banner pic

 

Irie Smoke Shack - 325 Riverfront Drive

325 Riverfront Drive, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
More about Irie Smoke Shack - 325 Riverfront Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing

Pies

Tarts

Crispy Chicken

Rice Bowls

Chicken Salad

Turkey Clubs

Bruschetta

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Lansing to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston