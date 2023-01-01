Pulled pork sandwiches in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Saddleback BBQ - Lansing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Saddleback BBQ - Lansing
1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Rubbed, Smoked and Pulled Pork Shoulder cooked to perfection. Then stacked on a Detroit made Hawaiian Bun. Topped with our Southern inspired Slaw. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Pickled Vegetables. (Fries sold separately)
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
|$16.99
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich on a Detroit-style bun, topped with coleslaw, served with a side of fries and a drink.
**NO CORNCAKE AND PICKLES**