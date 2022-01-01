Rangoon in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve rangoon
Slice by Saddleback
644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing
|Crab Rangoon Slice
|$5.49
One giant piece of our Crab Rangoon Pizza. It's the equivalent of a 1/4 of a 14" pizza.
|14" Crab Rangoon Pizza
|$24.99
Our Crab Rangoon pizza is topped with all traditional Crab Rangoon Toppings. We start with a Cream Cheese base and top it with premium Mozzarella cheese, Crab, Scallions, and then bake it to perfection in our wood fired oven. Once cooked we top it with a Sweet Thai Chili sauce and fried Wontons.
