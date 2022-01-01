Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Lansing restaurants that serve rangoon

Slice by Saddleback

644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing

Crab Rangoon Slice$5.49
One giant piece of our Crab Rangoon Pizza. It's the equivalent of a 1/4 of a 14" pizza.
14" Crab Rangoon Pizza$24.99
Our Crab Rangoon pizza is topped with all traditional Crab Rangoon Toppings. We start with a Cream Cheese base and top it with premium Mozzarella cheese, Crab, Scallions, and then bake it to perfection in our wood fired oven. Once cooked we top it with a Sweet Thai Chili sauce and fried Wontons.
Crab Rangoon (14-inch)$24.99
The pizza is topped with all of the traditional Crab Rangoon ingredients. Cream Cheese base topped with Mozzarella, Crab, Scallions and baked in our wood-fired oven. Once cooked we top it with a Sweet Thai Chili sauce and Fried Wontons.
Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

3415 E Saginaw, Lansing

Crab Rangoon Dip$14.00
Fresh Crab, cream cheese, spices with crispy wonton chips and baked buttermilk and caramelized onion naan
