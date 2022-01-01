Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve rice bowls

Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen image

 

Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen

2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chicken Rice Bowl$12.00
Sichuan meets Nashville Hot Chicken, pickles.
Pork Belly Rice Bowl$10.00
House braised pork belly, rice, scallions, hoison sauce
Veggie Rice Bowl (Vegan)$12.00
zucchini, smoked mushrooms, sweet potato, edamame, pickled carrots, daikon, hoison
More about Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen
Item pic

SOUPS • KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • RAMEN • NOODLES

Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS

310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing

Avg 4.8 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgogi Rice Bowl$13.00
Thinly Sliced Marinated Premium Rib-Eye Steak.
Serve with Purple Rice, sautéed vegetables and kimchi.
SICHUAN Chicken Rice Bowl$11.50
Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl$11.50
Chicken marinated in Delicious Korean spicy sauce.
Served with Purple rice, sautéed vegetables, and kimchi on side.
Spicy 🌶
More about Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing

Muffins

Fried Pickles

Quiche

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Tacos

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Lansing to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston