Rice bowls in Lansing

Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen
2021 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing
|Hot Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Sichuan meets Nashville Hot Chicken, pickles.
|Pork Belly Rice Bowl
|$10.00
House braised pork belly, rice, scallions, hoison sauce
|Veggie Rice Bowl (Vegan)
|$12.00
zucchini, smoked mushrooms, sweet potato, edamame, pickled carrots, daikon, hoison
Qoala dba BENTO KITCHEN CRAVINGS
310 N Clippert St #6, Lansing
|Bulgogi Rice Bowl
|$13.00
Thinly Sliced Marinated Premium Rib-Eye Steak.
Serve with Purple Rice, sautéed vegetables and kimchi.
|SICHUAN Chicken Rice Bowl
|$11.50
|Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl
|$11.50
Chicken marinated in Delicious Korean spicy sauce.
Served with Purple rice, sautéed vegetables, and kimchi on side.
Spicy 🌶