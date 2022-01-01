Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lansing

Go
Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve salmon

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill image

 

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Dinner$16.99
More about Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
Item pic

 

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Alaskan Salmon$17.49
A great choice for mild flavor and mild taste, marinated with teriyaki glaze.
More about ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
The People's Kitchen image

SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

The People's Kitchen

2722 E Michigan Ave, Lansing

Avg 4.2 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Tart$13.00
toasted pine nut, cream cheese, pickled red onion, peppadew, served cold
Smoked Salmon Tart$13.00
More about The People's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

3415 E Saginaw, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon$7.00
Cedar Planked Salmon$24.00
Seared salmon, broccoli, rice Korean BBQ sauce
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
More about Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Caesar Salad

Snapper

Cookies

Caprese Salad

Chicken Tenders

Sliders

Pies

Map

More near Lansing to explore

East Lansing

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston