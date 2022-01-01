Salmon in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve salmon
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|Grilled Salmon Dinner
|$16.99
ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing
|Alaskan Salmon
|$17.49
A great choice for mild flavor and mild taste, marinated with teriyaki glaze.
The People's Kitchen
2722 E Michigan Ave, Lansing
|Smoked Salmon Tart
|$13.00
toasted pine nut, cream cheese, pickled red onion, peppadew, served cold
