Stew in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve stew
Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB
3415 E Saginaw, Lansing
|Butchers Steak Stew
|$11.00
Mushrooms, carrots, celery, onion, potato, rosemary.
Tantay
1615 E Kalamazoo, Lansing
|Aji de Champiñones - Mushroom Stew (VEGETARIAN)
|$12.50
This vegetarian dish is created with tender mushrooms cooked in a creamy sauce that packs just the right amount of spice. Served with rice. NOT GLUTEN FREE.
Contains dairy.
|Aji de Gallina - Chicken Stew
|$14.50
Hand shredded chicken folded into a delicious, creamy Peruvian sauce with just the right amount of spice. Our secret? Aji Amarillo peppers: A vegetable native to Peru and quite hard to find in the US! Served with rice. NOT GLUTEN FREE.
Contains dairy.