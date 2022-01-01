Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Lansing restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

3415 E Saginaw, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butchers Steak Stew$11.00
Mushrooms, carrots, celery, onion, potato, rosemary.
More about Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB
Item pic

 

Tantay

1615 E Kalamazoo, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Aji de Champiñones - Mushroom Stew (VEGETARIAN)$12.50
This vegetarian dish is created with tender mushrooms cooked in a creamy sauce that packs just the right amount of spice. Served with rice. NOT GLUTEN FREE.
Contains dairy.
Aji de Gallina - Chicken Stew$14.50
Hand shredded chicken folded into a delicious, creamy Peruvian sauce with just the right amount of spice. Our secret? Aji Amarillo peppers: A vegetable native to Peru and quite hard to find in the US! Served with rice. NOT GLUTEN FREE.
Contains dairy.
More about Tantay

