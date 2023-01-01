Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry cheesecake in
Lansing
/
Lansing
/
Strawberry Cheesecake
Lansing restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
No reviews yet
Strawberry Cheesecake
$5.99
More about Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
Veg Head - 208 South Washington Square
208 South Washington Square, Lansing
No reviews yet
Strawberry cheesecake
$3.00
More about Veg Head - 208 South Washington Square
Browse other tasty dishes in Lansing
Chicken Salad
Fritters
Custard
Cookies
Katsu Curry
Boneless Wings
Edamame
Caprese Sandwiches
More near Lansing to explore
East Lansing
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Fenton
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Okemos
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Mason
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(298 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1538 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(589 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston