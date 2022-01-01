Tacos in Lansing
Lansing restaurants that serve tacos
More about Slice by Saddleback
Slice by Saddleback
644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing
|Birria Taco Pizza - 14"
|$23.99
Braised Beef, Beef Broth, Mozzarella, Onion, and Cilantro. Served with a cup of Beef Broth for Dipping.
More about Arts Pub
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Arts Pub
809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing
|GF Taco
|$14.00
10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema
|Med Taco
|$18.00
12 inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema
|Lrg Taco
|$22.00
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 Slices with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema
More about VEG-N
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
VEG-N
902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing
|TACO SALAD
|$10.95
Mixed Greens, Black B-N Crumble,
Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded
Cheddar & Housemade VEG-Sauce
(OR Make it Spicy with our Cajun VEG-Sauce)
|Walking Taco
|$5.95
Fritos, Diced Tomatoes, VEG-Onions, Housemade Impossible Detroit Style Chili, Shredded Cheddar, VEG-N Cheezy & VEG-Sauce
|Hiking Taco
|$6.95
Fritos, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Pulled VEG-Brisket, Shredded Cheddar, Housemade VEG-N Cheezy & VEG-Sauce
More about Saddleback BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Saddleback BBQ
1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing
|Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Two Tacos. Detroit pressed corn tortillas filled with smoked pulled chicken. Topped with our house-smoked red salsa sprinkled with Queso fresco and cilantro. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade Pickles.
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.00
Two Tacos. Detroit pressed corn tortillas filled with smoked brisket. Topped with our house smoked red salsa sprinkled with Queso fresco and cilantro. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade Pickles.
|Cinco de Mayo - 3 Taco & Mexican Corn Dip
|$16.99
3 Tacos (Pork, Brisket, and Chicken), served with Corn Tortillas and a Mexican Style Corn Dip!
More about Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB
Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB
3415 E Saginaw, Lansing
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Floured tortilla, shrimp, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, avocado, served with side salad
|Mediterranean Chicken Tacos
|$15.00
Yellow curry and yogurt marinated local organic chicken, edamame peas, cheese
blend, buttermilk and caramelized onion naan.