Tacos in Lansing

Lansing restaurants
Toast

Lansing restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Slice by Saddleback

644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birria Taco Pizza - 14"$23.99
Braised Beef, Beef Broth, Mozzarella, Onion, and Cilantro. Served with a cup of Beef Broth for Dipping.
More about Slice by Saddleback
Arts Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arts Pub

809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

Avg 4.3 (255 reviews)
Takeout
GF Taco$14.00
10 Inch Gluten Free Crust with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema
Med Taco$18.00
12 inch Pizza cut into 8 slices with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema
Lrg Taco$22.00
16 Inch Pizza cut into 8 Slices with refried bean base, chorizo, ranchero salsa, romaine, onion, black olives, cheddar, mozzarella, queso fresco, topped with pico de gallo, tortilla crumbles & lime crema
More about Arts Pub
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

VEG-N

902 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave., Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TACO SALAD$10.95
Mixed Greens, Black B-N Crumble,
Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Shredded
Cheddar & Housemade VEG-Sauce
(OR Make it Spicy with our Cajun VEG-Sauce)
Walking Taco$5.95
Fritos, Diced Tomatoes, VEG-Onions, Housemade Impossible Detroit Style Chili, Shredded Cheddar, VEG-N Cheezy & VEG-Sauce
Hiking Taco$6.95
Fritos, Diced Tomato, VEG-Onions, Pulled VEG-Brisket, Shredded Cheddar, Housemade VEG-N Cheezy & VEG-Sauce
More about VEG-N
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Saddleback BBQ

1147 S. Washington Ave., Lansing

Avg 4.5 (994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$12.00
Two Tacos. Detroit pressed corn tortillas filled with smoked pulled chicken. Topped with our house-smoked red salsa sprinkled with Queso fresco and cilantro. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade Pickles.
Brisket Tacos$14.00
Two Tacos. Detroit pressed corn tortillas filled with smoked brisket. Topped with our house smoked red salsa sprinkled with Queso fresco and cilantro. Served with a scoop of Corn Cake & Housemade Pickles.
Cinco de Mayo - 3 Taco & Mexican Corn Dip$16.99
3 Tacos (Pork, Brisket, and Chicken), served with Corn Tortillas and a Mexican Style Corn Dip!
More about Saddleback BBQ
Item pic

 

Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

3415 E Saginaw, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Floured tortilla, shrimp, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, avocado, served with side salad
Mediterranean Chicken Tacos$15.00
Yellow curry and yogurt marinated local organic chicken, edamame peas, cheese
blend, buttermilk and caramelized onion naan.
More about Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

