Waffles in Lansing

#14 - Chicken & Waffle, Creamy Garlic, Chicken, Bacon, Waffles, Butter, Maple Syrup, image

 

Slice by Saddleback

644 Migaldi Ln, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#14 - Chicken & Waffle, Creamy Garlic, Chicken, Bacon, Waffles, Butter, Maple Syrup,
Seeing a Chicken & Waffle pizza may take you by surprise, but you'll be even more surprised by how great it tastes. It's one of the staff's absolute favorites, and for good reason it's delicious.
More about Slice by Saddleback
Arts Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Arts Pub

809 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

Avg 4.3 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Side Waffle Fries$3.00
More about Arts Pub
Eastside Fish Fry & Grill image

 

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

2417 E Kalamazoo St, Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Tenders & 1 Waffle$11.99
4 Wings & 1 Waffle$12.49
More about Eastside Fish Fry & Grill
The People's Kitchen image

SALADS • RIBS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

The People's Kitchen

2722 E Michigan Ave, Lansing

Avg 4.2 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Waffles$15.00
sweet potato waffle, fried chicken breast, hot maple butter
More about The People's Kitchen

