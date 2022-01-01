Go
Lansky's

Lansky's is a family restaurant with a comfortable environment. We strive to serve high quality food, at a fair price.

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3909 Twin Creek Dr • $$

Avg 4 (491 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Bread$4.75
Offered in 3 pieces or 6 pieces and served with marinara sauce for dipping
Cheese Ravioli$4.97
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
Ital Sausage Calzone$8.15
Italian sausage, green peppers, red peppers and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
GIANT Buffalo Chicken$19.00
Hot wing sauce, grilled chicken and mozzarella.
Cookies$1.75
Freshly baked cookies available in singles, threes, or a dozen.
Chicken Tenders W/ Fries$8.31
3 tenders in a regular size. 4 tenders in a large size. Served with french fries
BYO Calzone$7.00
Build your own calzone! Add anything you like, but we do recommend 4 toppings max to ensure proper cooking.
French Fries$2.67
Premium quality french fries cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
Side Pasta$3.50
Side order of pasta with your choice of sauce and noodles.
Baked Chicken Alfredo$13.15
Rigatoni and grilled chicken in a creamy alfredo ricotta sauce. Topped with mozzarella and romano and baked to a golden brown. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3909 Twin Creek Dr

Bellevue NE

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
