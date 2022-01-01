Go
Toast

Lansky's

Lansky's is a family restaurant with a comfortable atmosphere. We strive to serve high quality food, at a fair price.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1131 N Broadway • $

Avg 4.3 (746 reviews)

Popular Items

Roast Beef Sand
Slow roasted roast beef, sliced to order, served on a rosette roll with your choice of veggies. Regular is 4 ounces and large is 6 ounces.
French Fries$2.67
Premium quality french fries cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
Side$3.50
Side order of pasta with your choice of sauce and noodles.
Cheese Ravioli$4.97
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
Pepperoni Calzone$7.95
Pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
Beef Ravioli$4.40
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
Baked Chicken Alfredo$13.15
Rigatoni and grilled chicken in a creamy alfredo ricotta sauce. Topped with mozzarella and romano and baked to a golden brown. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
Large$8.25
Bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce and noodles. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
PERSONAL BYO$7.50
Build your own pizza! Mozzarella and romano cheeses are included. Please select cheese toppings if you want extra on your pizza.
Cheese Bread$4.75
Offered in 3 pieces or 6 pieces and served with marinara sauce for dipping
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1131 N Broadway

Council Bluffs IA

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barley's

No reviews yet

A place where generations of friends and families eat, drink and gather together in everyday life as well as celebrate their milestone moments.

C’mon Inn

No reviews yet

One of your favorite hang out spots on the block :)♡

Lincoln's Pub

No reviews yet

Welcome to Lincoln’s Pub, an American gastro pub on the 100 Block in downtown Council Bluffs, Iowa. Come as you are to our casual yet sophisticated neighborhood gathering spot, a place to relax and linger while sharing delicious food, satisfying drink and lively conversation. Owner’s Jon Nelson and Ryan Mann have collaborated to bring a stylish spot with casual decor serving innovative cocktails, burgers, dry aged steaks, chops and pizza.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston