Go
Toast

Lansky's

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

16918 Morgan Ave Suite 1 • $$

Avg 4.1 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

REG Steak #3$9.90
Regular #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers
Onion Rings$2.00
Thick cut onion rings cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
Pepperoni Calzone$7.75
Pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
REG Steak #1$7.95
5.5 ounces of thinly sliced grilled steak & American Swiss cheese
French Fries$2.67
Premium quality french fries cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
GT Steak #3$13.25
Giant #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers
Cheese Bread$4.75
Offered in 3 pieces or 6 pieces and served with marinara sauce for dipping
BYO Calzone$6.80
Build your own calzone! Add anything you like, but we do recommend 4 toppings max to ensure proper cooking.
Beef Ravioli$4.40
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
Meat Sauce Lasagna$11.75
A meaty delight! Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

16918 Morgan Ave Suite 1

Gretna NE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cheeseburger's Southwest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Caniglia’s A Mano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Javi's Tacos

No reviews yet

Javier Trujillo Villa brings 21 years of restaurant experience and his authentic Mexican touch to the Omaha, NE area ~ The #JavisTacosTeam opened our doors on August 18th, 2020, and appreciate all the local support!
Come join Javi and the entire Javi's Taco Team today for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston