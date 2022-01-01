Go
Lansky's

Lansky's is a family restaurant with a comfortable environment. We strive to serve high quality food, at a fair price.

4601 S. 50th ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GT Steak #1$11.00
Over a half pound of thinly sliced grilled steak & American Swiss cheese
PERSONAL BYO$7.50
Build your own pizza! Mozzarella and romano cheeses are included. Please select cheese toppings if you want extra on your pizza.
GIANT King Pepperoni$18.00
Lots of pepperoni and mozzarella.
Baked Chicken Alfredo$13.15
Rigatoni and grilled chicken in a creamy alfredo ricotta sauce. Topped with mozzarella and romano and baked to a golden brown. Served with two pieces of garlic toast.
Pepperoni Calzone$7.95
Pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with marinara sauce.
French Fries$2.67
Premium quality french fries cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
Beef Ravioli$4.40
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
Onion Rings$2.00
Thick cut onion rings cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
Cheese Bread$4.75
Offered in 3 pieces or 6 pieces and served with marinara sauce for dipping
REG Steak #3$9.90
Regular #1 with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers
Location

4601 S. 50th ST

Omaha NE

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
