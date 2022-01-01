Go
Lantern Inn of Goldsboro

Good old-fashioned home cooking. Breakfast served all day. Great lunch menu with different specials every day of the week. Open every day from 5:30a.m. to 2p.m. and every friday night from 5-9pm.

2201 E. Ash St.

Location

Goldsboro NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
