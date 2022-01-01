Lantern Inn of Goldsboro
Good old-fashioned home cooking. Breakfast served all day. Great lunch menu with different specials every day of the week. Open every day from 5:30a.m. to 2p.m. and every friday night from 5-9pm.
2201 E. Ash St.
Location
2201 E. Ash St.
Goldsboro NC
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
