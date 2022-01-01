Go
Lantern is implementing curbside pickup for to-go orders. Pull up in front of the restaurant, check in with the host stand, and we'll bring your food to you!
Lantern is a marriage of Asian flavors and North Carolina ingredients sourced mainly from local farms and fisheries.

423 W Franklin St • $$$

Avg 4.4 (895 reviews)

Popular Items

Lion's Head Meatballs$24.00
braised Chapel Hill Creamery pork meatballs, baby bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, spring rain noodles (GF)
Chicken and Yuzu Ramen$23.00
spicy chicken broth, crispy smoked wings, chicken-yuzu meatballs, soy egg, napa cabbage
Salmon Bento Box$18.00
sake and tea-cured Bristol Bay sockeye salmon, house pickled ginger, red cabbage, fresh wasabi, miso-mayonnaise, sticky rice, nori (GF)
*consuming raw or undercooked food may increase the risk of food-borne illness.
Coconut Panna Cotta$12.00
maypop caramel, crunchy macaron
Vegan Bento Box$18.00
local fermented vegetables, pickles, By The Brook sesame-adzuki tempeh, house pickled ginger, red cabbage, fresh wasabi, vegan miso-mayonnaise, sticky rice, nori (V, GF)
White Sweet Potato Soup (32 oz) (GF)$18.00
NC apples, miso
Chocolate Pot De Creme$12.00
candied ginger, burnt marshmallow (GF)
Pork & Chive Dumplings - Frozen (12)$15.00
Whey fed pork, garlic chives, chile-soy dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
Pea Shoot & Scallion Dumplings - Frozen (12) (V)$15.00
black sesame, miso, sesame-miso dipping sauce. Comes with simple cooking instructions.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
QR Codes
Delivery

423 W Franklin St

Chapel Hill NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
