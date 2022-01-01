Lantern
Lantern is implementing curbside pickup for to-go orders. Pull up in front of the restaurant, check in with the host stand, and we'll bring your food to you!
Lantern is a marriage of Asian flavors and North Carolina ingredients sourced mainly from local farms and fisheries.
423 W Franklin St • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
423 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Franklin Motors
Roquette at Franklin Motors
Perennial
Serving Direct Relationship coffee, craft coffee beverages, mocktails, artisanal tea, and locally baked pastries in downtown W Franklin St Chapel Hill.
Spicy 9 Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Que Chula
Come in and enjoy!