Go
Toast

Lantz's Steakhouse

Serving hand cut steaks in cattle country! Local tap beers, fun drink specials. Great atmosphere in a cool historical building.

SALADS • STEAKS

1018 Avenue E • $$

Avg 4.4 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$10.95
8oz burger with Swiss American and American cheese, served on a Rotella Premium bun with choice of fries.
Cheese Curds$9.95
Proudly serving a variety of curds, We have garlic, Spicy, or Cheddar Curds. Each serving comes with Tara's homemade ranch for dipping.
Personal Pizza$6.95
PHILLY STK WRAP$14.95
BLT$9.95
Choice of bread with 4 slices of bacon and fresh tomato and lettuce with mayo.
Grilled CHICK WRAP$11.95
Chicken fried stk supper w sb$21.95
Certified Angus Beef steak breaded and fried, this will not disappoint. Served with choice of potato, house blend veggies, bread and a trip through our amazing salad bar.
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.95
Mix of Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, with tomato, onion, peppers, cheese, egg and bacon. Topped with breaded sliced chicken breast.
Cowboy Burger$12.95
8oz burger with bacon, house made onion ring, Swiss American and American cheese, and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Gourmet Rotella Bun with choice of fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1018 Avenue E

Wisner NE

Sunday9:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Simmer Down

No reviews yet

Homemade, from scratch, take and bake meals. Family meals and meals for 1 or 2. Packaged and ready for you to take home and reheat. GF, DF and Keto options always available! Please note abandoned orders will not be refunded

The Beaumont Event & Concert Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Birch Room Chophouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston