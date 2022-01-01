Go
Lao Table - San Francisco

Authentic Laotian Cuisines By Chef Lalita Souksamlane the Owner of Osha Thai Restaurant serving premium ingredients dishes with a modern twist, available for Sitdown Dining, Togo & Pick-Up.

149 2nd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chopstick Pls
Pineapple Fried Rice$22.95
Classic fried rice + chicken & prawns + pineapple + cashew + raisins W/ cucumber garnish
Wrapping Vegetable Crispy Rolls$14.95
Glass noodles + shiitake mushroom + spring roll skin + green lettuce soft herbs W/ sweet & sour peanut dip
Garlic Pepper Pork$20.95
Wok fried marinated Kurobuta pork + garlic and pepper + fried egg W/ jasmine rice
Spicy Eggplant$18.95
Wok fried purple eggplant + tofu + bell pepper + Thai basil + chili garlic W/oyster sauce
Pad Mee Lao Prawns$22.95
Stir fried thin rice noodles + prawns + garlic chives + omelette crepe W/peanut & lime
Khaw Kai Chicken$19.95
Wok fried thick rice noodles + chicken + peanut + caramel soy sauce W/green lettuce and bean sprouts
Garlic Wings$16.95
Crispy chicken wings tossed W/ garlic caramel
Red Curry Chicken$19.95
Coconut milk curry + fresh chicken + Thai eggplants + Thai basil W/ fermented noodles
Basil Chicken$19.95
Wok fried fresh chicken + chili garlic + Thai basil + fried egg W/ jasmine rice
Location

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
