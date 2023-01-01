LaoLao - 5 St Joseph St, Unit 4 & 5
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
5 St Joseph St, Unit 4 & 5, Toronto CN M4Y 1Z3
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Maharaja - 4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3
No Reviews
4646 Heritage Hills Boulevard, #3 Mississauga, CN L5R 1Y3
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2002 - Mississauga-South, ON
No Reviews
1900 Fowler Drive Mississauga, ON L5K 0A1
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2001 - Burlington, ON
No Reviews
3350 Fairview St Burlington, ON L7N 3L5
View restaurant