Lapa Lapa

304 Texas Ave

Popular Items

Fish Fillet a la Plancha$13.00
Fish Chicharron$11.00
Single Steak Taco$4.00
Order Beer Tempura Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Order Quesadillas de Marlin$11.00
Guacamole$5.00
Order LAPA Tacos$14.00
Shrimp Ceviche Plate$14.00
Order Beer Tempura Fish$11.00
Single Octopus Taco$5.00
Location

304 Texas Ave

El Paso TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
