Go
Lapa Lapa - TX image
Seafood

Lapa Lapa - TX

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

128 Reviews

$$

500 Thorn

El Paso, TX 79912

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Order Beer Tempura Fish$11.00
Fish Chicharron$11.00
Marinero Rice$11.00
Guacamole$5.00
Shrimp Ceviche Plate$14.00
Shrimp Chile con Queso$11.00
Order Toritos$11.00
Large Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Lapa Pack$45.99
Fried Calamari$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

500 Thorn, El Paso TX 79912

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0371

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Happy's Barley and Vine

No reviews yet

Best craft beer in town

Barbacoa Los Primos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Lapa Lapa - TX

orange star4.9 • 128 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston