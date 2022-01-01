Go
La Palapa Grill & Cantina

The Flavor of Mexico in Historic Ellicott City.

8307 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)

Popular Items

Rolled Chicken Taquitos$10.95
Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Flour Tortilla$0.35
Chips & Salsa To Go$5.95
GF*- Corn Tortilla Chips & Mild Salsa (8oz.). Serves 4-6 people.
Guadalajara Burrito$17.95
Guadalajara Burrito Grande- Grilled steak, grilled chicken, onions, and peppers cooked fajita style wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Topped with chile con queso. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$13.50
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas (6 pieces) GF*- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
Niño Chicken Fingers$6.95
Niño Chicken Fingers- Two fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
Fajita Grilled Chicken$19.95
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS GF*- Served on a sizzling skillet with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Dos Combo$14.95
COMBINATIONS V* GF*- Create your own Mexican feast by combining any two of the items. Served with sour cream, Mexican rice, and refried beans. 
Chile con Queso Dip$9.95
Chile con Queso Dip V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8307 Main St

Ellicott City MD

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
