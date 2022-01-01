La Palapa Grill & Cantina
The Flavor of Mexico in Historic Ellicott City.
8307 Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8307 Main St
Ellicott City MD
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ellicott Distilling Company
Distillery and Tavern
Tersiguel's Restaurant
The original farm to table restaurant.
Tersiguel's is located in the heart of Old Ellicott City. Our family owned and operated business has been serving central Maryland and beyond for more than 45 years.
Naz's Halal Food - Ellicott City
Come in and enjoy!
Nora's Kabob & Catering
Come in and enjoy!