La Parada Dominican Kitchen - Roxbury, MA

3094 Washington Street

Popular Items

ADD FRIED CHEESE$3.00
Maduros // Fried Sweet Plantains$3.00
Sancocho/Dominican meat stew
PASTELITO POLLO$1.00
Pastelito de pollo/chicken patties
CHULETA/PORK CHOPS$13.00
Chuleta (Guisada O Frita//Pork Chop Stewed Or Fried
BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO/ THIN CUT STEAK WITH ONIONS$15.00
Bistec Encebollado//Steak With Onions
PASTELITO RES$1.00
Pastelito de res//Beef patties
Chicharron/Pork Skins$10.00
CHICHARRON DE POLLO/BREADED CHICKEN$12.00
Dominican Style breaded fried chicken
POLLO/CHICKEN$12.00
Guisado, Horneado O Frito//Stewed, Baked Or Fried
Roxbury MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
