Lapeer restaurants you'll love

Lapeer restaurants
Toast
  • Lapeer

Lapeer's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Greek
Must-try Lapeer restaurants

Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer image

 

Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer

1990 Lapeer rd, Lapeer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
St. Louis Rib Dinner$11.99
Slow smoked ribs hand rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, finished by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and cornbread.
Beef Brisket Dinner$18.99
Slow smoked beef brisket rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub. Served with coleslaw, cornbread and your choice of dipping sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.99
Pork pulled from a roast that has been slow smoked to until perfectly tender. Hand shredded then tossed in our special sauce. Finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.
Side Tracks Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Side Tracks Bar & Grill

266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bread Basket$5.99
Our house-made bread baked to a golden brown and served with ranch or marinara for dipping.
French Dip$11.99
Slow-roasted roast beef shaved and served on a grilled baguette with provolone cheese and au jus. Make it a Philly with grilled onions and peppers +1.99
Smokin Jack Burger$14.99
House-seasoned Angus burger topped with kickin bourbon sauce, jalapenos, bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a grilled multigrain Brioche.
Brians Family Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Brians Family Restaurant

281 S Main St, Lapeer

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$6.49
Southern Omelette$7.99
Side of Bacon$2.99
E.G. Nick's Grill & Tavern image

 

E.G. Nick's Grill & Tavern

825 South Main St, Lapeer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Siciliano A Taste Of Italy image

 

Siciliano A Taste Of Italy

1990 north Lapeer road, Lapeer

No reviews yet
Takeout
