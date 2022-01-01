Lapeer restaurants you'll love
Lapeer's top cuisines
Must-try Lapeer restaurants
More about Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer
Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer
1990 Lapeer rd, Lapeer
|Popular items
|St. Louis Rib Dinner
|$11.99
Slow smoked ribs hand rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, finished by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with coleslaw and cornbread.
|Beef Brisket Dinner
|$18.99
Slow smoked beef brisket rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub. Served with coleslaw, cornbread and your choice of dipping sauce.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$5.99
Pork pulled from a roast that has been slow smoked to until perfectly tender. Hand shredded then tossed in our special sauce. Finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.
More about Side Tracks Bar & Grill
GRILL
Side Tracks Bar & Grill
266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer
|Popular items
|Bread Basket
|$5.99
Our house-made bread baked to a golden brown and served with ranch or marinara for dipping.
|French Dip
|$11.99
Slow-roasted roast beef shaved and served on a grilled baguette with provolone cheese and au jus. Make it a Philly with grilled onions and peppers +1.99
|Smokin Jack Burger
|$14.99
House-seasoned Angus burger topped with kickin bourbon sauce, jalapenos, bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a grilled multigrain Brioche.
More about Brians Family Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Brians Family Restaurant
281 S Main St, Lapeer
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$6.49
|Southern Omelette
|$7.99
|Side of Bacon
|$2.99