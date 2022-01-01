Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Lapeer

Lapeer restaurants
Lapeer restaurants that serve brisket

Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer image

 

Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer

1990 Lapeer rd, Lapeer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Brisket Dinner$18.99
Slow smoked beef brisket rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.
St. Louis Rib Dinner$0.00
Slow smoked ribs hand rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, finished by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and a choice of bread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.99
Pork pulled from a roast that has been slow smoked to until perfectly tender. Hand shredded then tossed in our special sauce. Finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.
More about Maudes Alabama BBQ Lapeer
Side Tracks Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Side Tracks Bar & Grill

266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Locomotive burger$10.00
Our classic 1/3 house-ground grilled burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a grilled multigrain Brioche.
French Dip$11.00
Slow-roasted roast beef shaved and served on a grilled baguette with provolone cheese and au jus. Make it a Philly with grilled onions and peppers +1.99
Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes$7.00
Savory mozzarella cheese bites breaded and deep-fried with a perfect kick.
More about Side Tracks Bar & Grill

