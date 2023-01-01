Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Lapeer
/
Lapeer
/
Carrot Cake
Lapeer restaurants that serve carrot cake
E.G NICKS LAPEER
825 South Main St, Lapeer
No reviews yet
Monster Carrot Cake
$8.00
More about E.G NICKS LAPEER
GRILL
Pizza Depot
266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer
Avg 4.2
(670 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$6.00
Layer upon layer of moist carrot cake studded with raisins, walnuts and pineapple, finished with smooth cream cheese icing, and a drizzle of white chocolate ganache.
More about Pizza Depot
Browse other tasty dishes in Lapeer
Apple Salad
Blt Pizza
Cheesecake
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Pizza
Cheese Pizza
More near Lapeer to explore
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Fenton
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Romeo
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(177 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(105 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(144 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(469 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(222 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(307 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston