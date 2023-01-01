Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Lapeer
/
Lapeer
/
Fish Tacos
Lapeer restaurants that serve fish tacos
E.G NICKS LAPEER
825 South Main St, Lapeer
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$12.00
More about E.G NICKS LAPEER
GRILL
Pizza Depot
266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer
Avg 4.2
(670 reviews)
Fish Tacos
$13.00
Three flour tortillas filled with Fried or Grilled Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with a lime.
More about Pizza Depot
Browse other tasty dishes in Lapeer
Caesar Salad
Carrot Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
Blt Pizza
Chicken Pizza
French Fries
Chicken Salad
Stromboli
More near Lapeer to explore
Flint
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Fenton
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Romeo
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Flint
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(182 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(105 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(148 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(317 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2149 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston