Fish tacos in Lapeer

Lapeer restaurants
Lapeer restaurants that serve fish tacos

E.G NICKS LAPEER

825 South Main St, Lapeer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.00
More about E.G NICKS LAPEER
GRILL

Pizza Depot

266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$13.00
Three flour tortillas filled with Fried or Grilled Cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with a lime.
More about Pizza Depot

