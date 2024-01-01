Grilled chicken in Lapeer

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

LAPEER, MI MANCINOS - Mancino's Pizza & Grinders - 🍕 CLOSED SUNDAYS🍕

805 East Street, Lapeer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Party Salad$38.01
Spring mix lettuce, grilled chicken, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, croutons & cheddar cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.75
Spring mix lettuce, grilled chicken, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, croutons and cheddar cheese
More about LAPEER, MI MANCINOS - Mancino's Pizza & Grinders - 🍕 CLOSED SUNDAYS🍕
Consumer pic

 

E.G NICKS LAPEER

825 South Main St, Lapeer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Piece Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner (GF)$16.00
More about E.G NICKS LAPEER

