Stromboli in Lapeer

Lapeer restaurants
Lapeer restaurants that serve stromboli

E.G NICKS LAPEER

825 South Main St, Lapeer

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stromboli$12.00
More about E.G NICKS LAPEER
Pizza Depot

266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Depot Stromboli$12.00
Dearborn Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni & Grande pizza cheese wrapped in a house-made dough and baked to a golden brown. Served with marinara.
More about Pizza Depot

