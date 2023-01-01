Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Stromboli in
Lapeer
/
Lapeer
/
Stromboli
Lapeer restaurants that serve stromboli
E.G NICKS LAPEER
825 South Main St, Lapeer
No reviews yet
Stromboli
$12.00
More about E.G NICKS LAPEER
GRILL
Pizza Depot
266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer
Avg 4.2
(670 reviews)
Depot Stromboli
$12.00
Dearborn Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni & Grande pizza cheese wrapped in a house-made dough and baked to a golden brown. Served with marinara.
More about Pizza Depot
Browse other tasty dishes in Lapeer
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken
Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Cheese Pizza
Mac And Cheese
Caesar Salad
More near Lapeer to explore
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Fenton
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Romeo
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(177 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(105 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(145 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(473 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(310 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2126 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston