Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Lapel
  • /
  • Lapel American Legion NEW - 1600 Main Street
Banner picView gallery

Lapel American Legion NEW - 1600 Main Street

Open today 3:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1600 Main Street

Lapel, IN 46051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

1600 Main Street, Lapel IN 46051

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoky's Concession Stand
orange star4.6 • 208
732 Main St. Lapel, IN 46051
View restaurantnext
Sahm's Smokehouse - Pendleton - Pendleton
orange starNo Reviews
Greater Indiana Greater, IN 46064
View restaurantnext
The Edge
orange star4.5 • 63
519 Golf Club Road Anderson, IN 46011
View restaurantnext
Taylor's Bar & Table - 8015 S. State Road 13
orange starNo Reviews
8015 S. State Road 13 Ingalls, IN 46064
View restaurantnext
TM Nortons
orange starNo Reviews
3315 Cherry Rd Anderson, IN 46011
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Noblesville, IN
orange starNo Reviews
14165 CABELA PARKWAY NOBLESVILLE, IN 46060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lapel

Smoky's Concession Stand
orange star4.6 • 208
732 Main St. Lapel, IN 46051
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lapel

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lapel American Legion NEW - 1600 Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston