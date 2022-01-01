LaPlayette Bar

Flour & Flower Bakery

No reviews yet

FRESH FLOURS & FRESH FLOWERS

Flour & Flower Bakery, in St. Joseph, MN, is dedicated to creating mouthwatering pastries and artisan breads. All of our menu items are baked fresh daily from scratch from local ingredients whenever possible. And what pairs better with the smell of fresh baked goods than fresh cut flowers? At Flour & Flower Bakery, we offer the best of all things sweet!

FRESH BREADS AND MORE

Chef Erin Lucas, who gained local fame as a prolific pie baker, brings her skill and creativity to the kitchen with favorites such as turnovers, croissants, and artisan breads.

THE DOOR IS OPEN AT FLOUR & FLOWER BAKERY

We welcome everyone into our bakery and cut flower shop. Our goal is to make our establishment a place where people from all over the world can relax and enjoy some of the great comforts of life—fresh baked goods, fair trade coffee and espresso, meaningful conversation and, of course, flowers. Stop in and see us soon!

